LAPD searching for shooter after teen wounded in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenager was shot in South Los Angeles on Sunday and police are looking for the shooter.The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of McKinley Avenue. Police say a male teen was injured and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.There were no immediate details on the circumstances and motive of the shooting. Los Angeles Police Department officers were searching the area for the suspect. No description of the suspect was immediately available.