Student beat up and robbed in South LA caught on video, authorities investigating

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two individuals were caught on video attacking a student in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles prompting an investigation by Los Angeles police and L.A. County Sheriff's Department.The disturbing cell phone video shows the two attackers punching, kicking, and grabbing the student before taking off with the victim's cell phone and cash.The crime happened Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. at Avalon and El Segundo Boulevard near a Burger King restaurant, and near the student's school.The condition of the student was not immediately known.Authorities are working to determine if this video of the attack is connected to a similar crime earlier the same day in the 7200 block of Melrose Avenue near Fairfax High School.Two individuals were caught on camera attacking two female victims walking home from school. The individuals punched and pulled the girls down by their hair. The suspects then forced the girls to hand over their cell phones while continuing to clinch the victims' hair until they unlocked their phones.Officials say the two suspects then jumped into a waiting vehicle and took off with two other suspects in the car. Detectives with LAPD and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department are working together, and say there's been roughly half a dozen of these brazen attacks and thefts within the last week.They are investigating whether the violent crimes could be connected to the same four individuals. The suspects remain on the loose."I'm really concerned about that because, you know, there is a lot of people who are doing bad now," said Mariana Boutista. "I am really concerned because I have, you know, three kids. They're in school."Detectives warn parents to alert their children to practice safety and be aware of their surroundings when walking home from school, or just out and about."A good rule of thumb when you're out in public, you're walking around, keep your head up. Be aware of your surroundings," said LAPD Officer Drake Madison. "It limits the chance of you becoming a victim. Suspects are looking. They're looking for crimes of opportunity. And if you are unaware of your surroundings, it just increases the possibility that you can become the victim."Boutista is giving her children the same message."They're like waiting for you to be like, on your cell phone, and not paying attention," she said.