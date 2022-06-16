car into building

Several children rescued after car crashes into South LA apartment building

The vehicle was blocking access to several apartments on the second floor, according to authorities.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several children were rescued after a vehicle crashed into a two-story apartment building in South Los Angeles.

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. near 95th and San Pedro streets.

When officers arrived, they found a dark-colored car crashed into the building's outdoor staircase.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed several children being rescued on a ladder.

No one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Meanwhile, details surrounding the driver of the vehicle were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

