3 killed, including 1 ejected onto roof of Monterey Park home, after car slams into parked vehicles

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed and two others injured, including a 7-year-old girl, when a car slammed into several parked vehicles early Friday in Monterey Park, authorities said.

Among the deceased was a man who was ejected onto the roof of a nearby home.

The violent crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Graves Avenue and Cecil Street.

Those who were killed in the incident were not immediately identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.