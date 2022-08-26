LA City Attorney files lawsuit against owners of apartment complex in effort to curb gang activity

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed a lawsuit against the owners of an apartment building in South L.A., which police say is a stronghold for a violent street gang.

Authorities say the gang has been storing weapons in one of the units at 41st Street and Avalon Boulevard and running operations from there. On top of that, officials say they're using intimidation to run the neighborhood.

The city has taken similar legal action against landlords in other parts of L.A.

This latest lawsuit calls for the building's owners to install gates, lights and security cameras to protect tenants and the neighboring community.

"Either through the collaboration that we hope to achieve with the owner of the property, or through a court preceding, the kids who live in this neighborhood are going to be able to walk by this building and not see gang graffiti scrawled on the sidewalk, reminding them about who's in charge. That's not right," said City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The apartment complex is only a couple blocks away from neighborhood schools.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents in the neighborhood who like the idea that the city attorney's office and the Los Angeles Police Department are cracking down to make the neighborhood safer.

"You know, school is supposed to a safe place for all students to come and learn so they shouldn't have to be worrying about... gun violence , gang violence, whatever type of violence," said Edwin Lopez. "Their only concern should be to come to school, learn safely and for us in the neighborhood... something simple like walking our dog should be safe."

"This injunction frankly is asking for a business owner, a property owner, who is profiting from this intimidation and from this gang activity and from the violence, to act within the boundaries of the law and human decency," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.