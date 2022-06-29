Shooting suspect barricaded inside South LA apartment complex, prompting large SWAT response

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large police presence descended on a South Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday morning and surrounded an apartment complex where a shooting suspect was barricaded for hours.The incident started around midnight after the suspect shot at least one person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The person that was shot survived and the suspect subsequently barricaded themselves in an apartment in the area of San Pedro and 81st streets.SWAT units were still on scene by 6 a.m. as officers called for a man named "Anthony" to come out.Additional details, including whether the suspect was armed, were not immediately available.