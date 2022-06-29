Shooting suspect barricaded inside South LA apartment complex, prompting large SWAT response

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting suspect barricaded inside South LA apartment complex

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large police presence descended on a South Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday morning and surrounded an apartment complex where a shooting suspect was barricaded for hours.

The incident started around midnight after the suspect shot at least one person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The person that was shot survived and the suspect subsequently barricaded themselves in an apartment in the area of San Pedro and 81st streets.

SWAT units were still on scene by 6 a.m. as officers called for a man named "Anthony" to come out.

Additional details, including whether the suspect was armed, were not immediately available.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countybarricaded manlapdbarricadeshootingswat
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Blink-182's Travis Barker reportedly hospitalized in LA
2 found dead next to car outside Chatsworth school
California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach
Source of mysterious lights over San Diego identified
1 dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
SoCal woman opens home to women from other states seeking abortion
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Show More
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
Here's how some schools are trying to close gender gaps in sports
West Hollywood's bars could see later last call
Man allegedly used homemade flamethrower at abortion protest
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
More TOP STORIES News