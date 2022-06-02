Baby found safe after mom's SUV was carjacked in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A baby girl was found safe after the car she was riding in was stolen in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.According to police, the child was inside a RAV4 with her mother near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue when someone jumped in and stole the vehicle.It's unclear if the vehicle was left running and unattended at the time it was stolen.After a few hours, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department along with the Los Angeles Police Department were able to track the vehicle down in the city of Bell.The vehicle with the baby inside was left abandoned near Fishburn Avenue and Randolph Street where the child was found safe.The little girl has since been reunited with her mother and there is no word of any injuries.Meanwhile, the suspect remains on the run.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.