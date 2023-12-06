Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash in South LA: 'They left him to die'

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Grainy surveillance video is all police have to work with as they search for the driver who sideswiped a motorcyclist in South Los Angeles and left him for dead.

On Nov. 7, Miguel Urias, a 37-year-old father of two, was riding along Manchester Boulevard when the crash happened. He was coming home from his mother's house.

"He was someone special that I wanted to be with for the rest of my life," said Diana Roman Saenz, Urias's wife. According to Urias' family, the driver did not stop and the father died at the scene.

"I want to tell them that they took away a good person," said Roman Saenz as a message to the driver, who remains on the run. "For them to just drive so recklessly like that and take somebody else's life, it's not fair. They need to turn themselves in."

Amy Roman, Urias' sister-in-law, shares the same sentiment.

"You just hope that the person that did it ... accidents happen ... just stop," she said. "They left him to die. He died. Thank you to the Good Samaritan that stopped and called 911 because if not, he would have just died alone."

Urias' two children, who are 13 and 9 years old, have been struggling in the four weeks since losing their father.

"Thirteen years old ... he keeps a lot in," said Roman Saenz. "I think he still thinks this is a dream. My daughter, she's 9 years old. She cries. She cries and asks for him."

And she's not alone.

"I'm still waiting to hear the motorcycle, hear him walk through the door. Hear him tell me goodnight and hug me, you know? Come kiss our kids," said Roman Saenz.

The sisters spent Tuesday evening posting fliers up and down Manchester Boulevard, asking for help. The family has hired attorney Matt Zar, who told ABC7 the hit-and-run driver was likely a woman in her 20s driving a dark-colored older Dodge Charger.

"We have a partial of the plate, starts with an 8, ends in a 234, so that's what we have," said Zar. "It's little pieces of the puzzle, and we're hoping people out there can help us find the rest."

In the meantime, Urias' family is left to pick up the pieces.

"I've been trying to keep strong for them, but I just ... I really want to push and get this person," said the victim's wife. "I can't just sit down and do nothing. He didn't deserve to die like that."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Urias' family.