3 killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in South Los Angeles

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Compton Boulevard and Imperial Highway.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Compton Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

A large portion of the area was blocked off as authorities investigated the collision.

No additional information was immediately available.

