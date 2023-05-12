A crash involving a dumpster truck on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles ended in chaos Friday morning, sending debris tumbling down into the adjacent neighborhood and causing major damage.

Trash truck crashes into 110 Freeway wall, sending debris and chunks of cement onto street below

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crash involving a dumpster truck on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles ended in chaos Friday morning, sending debris tumbling down into the adjacent neighborhood and causing major damage.

The collision happened overnight on northbound lanes near the Century Boulevard exit. Officials say the trash truck crashed into another car before smashing into the sound wall along the freeway. The truck was then engulfed in flames.

The impact sent debris from the truck's bin, as well as large chunks of cement from the wall, tumbling down on the street below. Two parked cars in front of apartment buildings along Olive Street were significantly damaged.

A resident of the area, Patrick, said they usually can hear car crashes all the time - but this one was different.

"It was crazy. I ain't never felt and heard a car crash as bad... When it hit, you would've thought that it was tumbling from the street... about a good 30 feet, just tumbling. And I could feel the rumble," he said.

Nobody on the street-level was injured. However, the driver of the trash truck and other vehicle were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.