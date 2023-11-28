Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a massive fire in South Los Angeles that started at a home under construction and quickly spread to a few others nearby.

Massive fire ignites at home under construction, spreads to other homes in South LA

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Lima Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire started at a "multi-family residential building in the framing stages of construction" then spread to at least two other homes.

Over 140 firefighters battled the flames and extinguished the fire in just over an hour. The neighboring structures sustained partial and "mostly-exterior damage," the department said.

An undisclosed number of residents in the area were evacuated when the fire raging. One of them described what it was like as they ran out the house:

"You could hear like popcorn cracking... like fireworks. It was terrible. I was screaming," said Maria Diaz, who lives right across the street from where the fire started.

Fire officials say those families will be able to get back into their homes later in the day.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.