Building damaged by 2021 LAPD fireworks explosion catches fire due to squatters, advocates say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A building that has been vacated for two years due to damage it sustained from a fireworks blast set off by the LAPD caught fire on Tuesday due to squatters, community advocates say.

The fire started on the second floor of a vacant two-story apartment on East 27th Street around midday Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the LAFD, firefighters were able to put out the fire in 19 minutes and contain it to one unit on the second floor.

The LAPD bomb squad in 2021 tried to safely detonate 40 pounds of illegal fireworks into into an armored containment vessel that was rated for only 33 pounds, causing the blast to damage nearby buildings, homes and vehicles.

The explosion injured 17 people and displaced around 80 people, some of whom have yet to return because their homes are still damaged.

Impacted residents have been fighting for the city to fix their homes, and have accused the LAPD of allowing burglars and squatters to enter the vacated buildings, despite repeated complaints from residents.

"The LAPD was present on 27th Street 24 hours a day for over a year after the explosion but they never stopped burglars from breaking into the damaged homes," said Ron Gochez, Unión del Barrio, a nonprofit advocacy group. "Residents pointed at the burglars and the LAPD officers wouldn't even get out of their cars. Now buildings are being burned by squatters who have been living in the empty buildings."

Just last week, community organizers called for the officers involved in the blast to be terminated from their jobs.

Four members of the bomb squad involved have been disciplined.