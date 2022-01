SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A report of shots fired shut down northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night.A stretch of the northbound 110, from the 105 Freeway to Manchester Avenue, was closed, according to a traffic incident log.Several California Highway Patrol officers searched lanes for evidence of a shooting as a Sigalert was issued.It was unknown if anyone was struck by gunfire.As of 11p.m., authorities did not say when lanes could reopen. Traffic was at a standstill as the investigation continued.