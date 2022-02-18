$50,000 reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about a hit-and-run crash in south Los Angeles late last month that killed a 70-year-old man.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Adolph Lyons was hit on the night of Jan. 27 at the intersection of Manchester and Van Ness avenues in a marked crosswalk.The suspect then got out of his vehicle to assess Lyons' condition, then took off.The suspect's vehicle is a lifted Chevy Silverado truck with tinted windows. Police say he was driving without headlights.Anyone with information is urged to contact south traffic detectives Ofc. Lopez Del Haro and/or Det. Flannery at 323-421-2500 during regular business hours.After hours, you can contact South Traffic Division's Watch Commander at 323-421-2570.