Young man killed in hit-and-run following dispute at underground party in South LA, authorities say

A young man was killed in a hit-and-run crash following a dispute at an underground party in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for suspects.

According to Detective Jerry Gibson with the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue.

Gibson said a dispute occurred between a group of partygoers and somebody in a vehicle, believed to be a small SUV. The driver of that vehicle then attempted to strike several of those people. One person was struck and killed.

Police have only identified the victim as a young adult or juvenile male.

A white Acura that was left at the scene was also somehow involved in the incident. Gibson said that the driver of that car exited and got into the SUV that then fled the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.

