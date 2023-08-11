2 suspected street racers arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old woman

Two suspected street racers were arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash near USC that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspected street racers were arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash near USC that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Anna Michelle Solis was tragically killed July 21 after leaving a recording studio while crossing the street near Hill and 33rd streets. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a black Jaguar and a Dodge Challenger were speed racing when the Jaguar hit Solis.

During a news conference Thursday morning, police announced the arrests of two suspects in her death.

Palmdale resident Javorrie Murphy, 25, was arrested earlier this month. He was allegedly behind the wheel of the Jaguar that killed her. Devin Wagner, 19, was arrested one day later as the driver of the Challenger.

"Our office has the defendants, Javorrie Murphy and Devin Wagner, with one count of murder each. Mr. Murphy is also charged with hit-and-run from a fatal accident," said assistant District Attorney James Garrison.

Both cars continued driving after Solis was hit.

"From the video we did recover, these cars were going incredibly fast - to the point where ... they're a blur in our videos," said Daniel Ramirez with the LAPD's Central Traffic Division.

The LAPD is urging people to slow down, stop racing and for families to emphasize that your actions have consequences to young adults in your family.

"These young adults have a 3,000-pound weapon and they have to be known that they are completely responsible for that. You would not let your family member go out and drive drunk - why would you let them go out and drive recklessly," said the department's Arnold Castellanos.

Nonprofit organization Street Racing Kills raises awareness about the dangers of street racing. They're reminding the public there are alternatives to racing on city streets, such as racing on tracks like the Irwindale Speedway instead.

"They can race and not worry about taking an innocent person's life. There's also a burnout box there - they can do all the donuts or slide their car all they want and not worry about running over a bystander," said Lori Argumedo.

The suspects' bail was set at about $2 million and they're expected back in court on Sept. 1.