1 killed, 2 injured in South Los Angeles shooting, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles early Sunday, police say.

Los Angeles police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the area of San Pedro and 62nd streets.

Three people were transported to a hospital, where one died. One victim is in stable condition, and the other victim's condition is unknown.

The three people were together when they were shot, and one of the victims ran inside a liquor store for help, police say.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.