LAPD searching for car thief who used stolen vehicle to livestream burnouts during street takeover

The LAPD is seeking the public's help in finding a car thief who used a stolen Dodge Charger to livestream himself doing burnouts during a street takeover in South L.A.

The wild video of the thief driving the sports car at high-speeds in circles, causing smoke to flood the area nearby and leaving scrapes on the roadway, was recorded on April 30 at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street.

The video was livestreamed on social media.

Police attempted to pull over the driver and the stolen vehicle on the night of the takeover, but the driver successfully fled the scene.

But, on May 12, police found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of Vernon Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

The car has a license plate issued to an Infinity.

A check on the Charger's Vehicle Identification Number found that the car had been stolen from the city of Downey.

The driver is described as a male between 18 and 25 years old who has black hair and a mustache.

The LAPD posted a video of the driver at the street takeover on Instagram.

If you have information on the suspect, the LAPD is urging you to contact Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours.