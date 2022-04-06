LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-month-old boy who was last seen in South LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-month-old boy who was last seen in South L.A. last week.Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen March 31 around 11:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in South L.A., according to LAPD.Police say the child was in the care of his father's friend, and that there is an ongoing custody dispute between Theo's mother and father. Further details were not provided.Theo is described as Hispanic, with light skin complexion and has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He also has a birthmark on the outside of his left knee.Police ask anyone with information on the child's whereabouts to contact LAPD's Officer Hadeen at (213) 677-9077 or the 77th Street Division Watch Commander at (323) 786-5077. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.