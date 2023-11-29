Caught on video: LAPD car hits pedestrian, crashes into building in South LA

Video captured the moment a pedestrian was hit by an LAPD patrol car in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a pedestrian was hit by an LAPD patrol car in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, Chris Davis, was walking down the sidewalk when he said he heard screeching and saw the LAPD car coming towards him. Footage shows the police car sliding sideways onto the sidewalk before it hit a building and nearly pinned Davis to the wall.

Davis was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he was later released.

Two officers were in the patrol car at the time. Neither of them were injured.

The LAPD says the crash is under investigation, but that there wasn't a chase underway before.

The building that was hit was a burger restaurant, according to the department. Some of the building's windows will need to be replaced, but the damage wasn't extensive.