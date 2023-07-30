Driver arrested after fatally striking pedestrian, crashing into cars outside 7-Eleven in South LA

A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into parked cars outside a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into parked cars outside a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the suspect was driving in reverse when the pedestrian was struck. The car then crashed into a few parked cars, the impact of which damaged the entrance of the store.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died. It's unclear if anybody else was injured.

Additional details about the crash, including whether the driver was intoxicated, were not available.

