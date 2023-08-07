2 men killed in South LA shooting amid reports of street takeover

An overnight shooting in South Los Angeles left two men dead, authorities confirmed.

The sheriff's department said one of the victims was found dead at the scene while the second died at the hospital.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An overnight shooting in South Los Angeles left two men dead, authorities confirmed.

It happened around 2:51 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard.

There were reports of a street takeover in the area around the same time though it's unclear if that may have been connected to the shooting.

There was also no information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Eyewitness News has contacted the sheriff's department for more details.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.