Woman found fatally shot inside car after crash into hydrant outside South LA fire station

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman in her 20s was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation that continued Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight at Slauson Avenue and St. Andrews Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They found the victim, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a black SUV, had been shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two other people inside the car at the time of the shooting, but their relationship with the victim is unknown. Overnight, apparent family members and friends showed up at the scene and appeared very emotional.

Video taken at the scene also captured some sort of altercation.

Detectives said they were still interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

"We haven't figured out where the shooting actually happened," said Capt. Adrian Gonzalez. "What we do know is that the vehicle came westbound on Slauson from Western and came to a rest here at St. Andrews Place and Slauson."

Investigators said they don't know how many vehicles were involved, but a person inside the car made a phone call to family members before police arrived at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

