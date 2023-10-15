South LA business owner frustrated over series of store break-ins, smash-and-grabs

A South Los Angele business owner is worried her shop will continue to be targeted by smash-and-grab robbers and she's now pleading for help.

Anna Mayes has owned the store, Unique Fashion Mall on S. Western Avenue, for about three decades, but says she's never witnessed crimes this brazen or frequent. She says her clothing store has been broken into four times since August.

"I have never had this happen. Never. It needs to stop. You can't keep doing things like this," she said.

In addition to the four break-ins, the store has also been targeted in three smash-and-grabs.

The latest incident happened Saturday morning. Investigators say the suspects pried open the shop's metal gate and smashed through the glass door. Then, they spent over an hour filling two bags with almost $10,000 in athletic wear and other clothes.

"Is it because the people are not making money to be able to come here and buy their stuff, instead of breaking in my place and tearing it down like this here and putting me out of business," Mayes said.

Mayes says the price she's paying for all of the crime may force her to close her doors by the end of the year. She's pleading with the mayor and City Council to do something about the growing problem.

For small businesses like her own, the break-ins are destroying her bottom line.

"We have to do something. Somebody has to care about me here... it's a million of us probably all over the place that need help like that."

Mayes says two suspects have been arrested and some of the stolen merchandise returned but she fears the crime will continue.