Street takeovers occur again in South Los Angeles, no arrests: VIDEO

Video shows another round of illegal street takeovers in South L.A. on Sunday night.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another Sunday night, another round of street takeovers in South L.A.

Video showed people doing burnouts and even lighting fireworks at three intersections.

Law enforcement has been trying to crackdown on street takeovers, which have become a reoccurring problem in South Los Angeles.

The illegal street takeovers often feature burnouts, which produce harmful smoke, and fireworks. The takeovers have also sometimes led to injuries and deaths.

Police did not make any arrests.