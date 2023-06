Police are trying to determine what led up to a triple shooting at a car wash in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are trying to determine what led up to a triple shooting at a car wash in South Los Angeles.

Three men were at a car wash on West and Hyde Park boulevards Thursday night when a gunman got out of a car and shot them.

The suspect then got back in the car and took off.

The victims, who have not been identified, were hospitalized. Authorities have not released details on their conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.