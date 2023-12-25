South Park family's 2 dogs killed in early morning house fire on Christmas

SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A South Park family's pets were killed in an early morning house fire on Christmas.

The fire was reported at 12:55 a.m. near the intersection of 51st and S. San Pedro streets.

Investigators said the blaze broke out in a detached bungalow of the home. It took firefighters about 14 minutes to put the fire out.

The two dogs were found dead inside shortly after, according to the fire department. The five occupants of the home were displaced and receiving assistance with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.