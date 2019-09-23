FIRE SEASON: South Pasadena calling in goats to work on fire-prone hills

With fire season here, a herd of goats will get to work on a fire-prone hillside in the Moffatt Canyon area of South Pasadena.
The goats are expected to be out there for the next 20 days as an official part of the city's fire prevention program.
They eat weeds and non-native plants reducing the potential for brush fires.
The National Weather Service said increased fire dangers would continue over the next few days and added that gusty Sana Ana winds would be bringing significant warming and drying conditions.
Over 300 firefighters responded to the Lowe fire in the hills of Altadena just east of Millard campground Sunday. The fire burned 10 acres and was 40% contained by Sunday night.
