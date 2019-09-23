Weather

Fall equinox has arrived signifying end of summer, beginning of fire season

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Monday was fall equinox signifying the end of summer and also the beginning of the fire season.

The National Weather Services said increased fire dangers would continue over the next few days and added that gusty Sana Ana winds would be bringing significant warming and drying conditions.

Over 300 firefighters responded to the Lowe fire in the hills of Altadena Sunday with numerous water drops. Several hikers needed to be rescued from the area. The fire burned 10 acres and was 40% contained by Sunday night.

Elevated fire dangers were expected through Wednesday because of hot, dry temperatures.
