Eyewitness to 2023: Here's a look back at Southern California's remarkable year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As we near the end of the year and before we look ahead to the next, we're taking a few moments to remember all that happened across Southern California in 2023.

Members of our ABC7 news team are offering new insight into stories they covered and the events that will live with them forever: the highs, the lows, the smiles, the tears and the unbelievable.

Between dangerous flooding, a paralyzing blizzard, tornadoes, a tropical storm and more, 2023 proved to be one for the weather record books. It was a year unlike any other in recent history and one not soon to be forgotten.

2023 was the year workers fought for their rights in the most public of ways: going on strike. Hotel workers, bus drivers, teachers and members of the entertainment unions walked off the job and onto the picket lines. Even though every strike caused a ripple effect, it was the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA labor unrest that rocked Southern California.

2023 was a year that changed the quiet Monterey Park community forever. Last January, a gunman went on the attack during Lunar New Year celebrations, opening fire at a dance studio and killing nearly a dozen people. Our team looks back on this fateful day, along with the other events that impacted us this past year.