SoCal grocery store workers, owners resume contract negotiations as possible strike looms

By Elena Gomez
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Negotiations resumed Saturday between grocery workers and store owners in Southern California, but with no deal in sight, unionized workers are preparing for possible picket lines.

Grocery workers gathered Saturday at the UFCW 770 union headquarters to make picket signs in case of a potential strike at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores.

According to the Union, contract negotiations continued over the weekend with no progress.

Negotiations have been going on since January. A strike authorization vote was passed by union members last week.

No date has been set for a strike but grocery workers and community members made signs to be ready for that possibility.

"I'm being hopeful but at the same time prepared, we have our soldiers ready of go community member and Union so we hope they come with a fair contract," said Vons employee Marco Escalante. "Me being here that they are not alone, we are paying attention and we are going to be there in solidarity."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ralphs told Eyewitness News that they are "back at the table today to negotiate a balanced agreement that puts more money in our associates' paychecks, while keeping the cost of groceries affordable and maintaining a sustainable future for our business."

