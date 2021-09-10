Flash flood warnings expire for parts of SoCal as lightning storm strikes overnight

A year ago this week, Monrovia and the surrounding areas were filled with smoke from the Bobcat Fire that ignited in the San Gabriel Mountains. There was concern overnight that the rain would trigger mudslides or debris flows across the burn scar.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area through 3 a.m. Friday, but there were no reports of serious flooding or damage to area neighborhoods, including Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Glendora and Azusa.
At its peak, the storms dumped a half an inch of rain in just ten minutes over that burn scar area.
The effects of the storm was seen and felt across the rest of Southern California, with thunder and lightning filling the sky. Video shows streaks of light flash across the sky in Whittier, Pasadena and Anaheim.
Some areas, including local mountains, could see more thunderstorms throughout Friday.