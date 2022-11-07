Storm could bring flash flooding, mudflows to burn areas in SoCal mountain communities

Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.

Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.

Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for mountain areas, especially parts of Orange County left scarred by the Bond and Silverado fires.

Los Angeles County mountains, Lancaster, Castaic, Palmdale, Pomona, Valencia, Santa Clarita, El Monte, Acton, East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Newhall and Mount Wilson are under flood watches.

Back in September, heavy rains caused flash flooding that sent mud into homes in the Yucaipa area, destroying structures and even businesses.

Residents were left to clean up the mess left behind. Many roads were blocked with mud and electricity was knocked out for many homes.

Many of those same areas were bracing for another round on Monday. A drying trend is expected for the latter half of the week.

City News Service contributed to this report.