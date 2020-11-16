All of Southern California is now in the purple tier - here's what that means

This change moved Ventura County and Orange County from the red tier to the most restrictive purple tier setting forth rollbacks for a number of reopenings.
With this announcement, now every single Southern California county is currently in the purple tier of Newsom's COVID reopening framework. But what does that mean? See below for a full list of what businesses are open and closed in this most restrictive tier.
Purple Tier Restrictions and Guidelines
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only
- Places of worship: outdoor only
- Movie theaters: outdoor only
- Hotels: open with modifications
- Gyms: outdoor only
- Restaurants: outdoor only
- Wineries: outdoor only
- Bars and breweries: closed
- Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
- Cardrooms: outdoor only
- Non-essential offices: remote work only
- Professional sports: no live audiences
- Schools: must stay closed
- Theme parks: must stay closed
To learn more about each tier in Newsom's reopening framework, watch the video featured at the top of this page.
Having trouble viewing? For a better experience, click here to open in a new window
NATIONAL COVID NEWS | U.S. hits grim milestone of 11M COVID-19 cases