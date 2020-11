All of Southern California is now in the purple tier - here's what that means

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 40 California counties had moved back to a more restrictive reopening tier as the state's coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Purple Tier Restrictions and Guidelines

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only

Places of worship: outdoor only

Movie theaters: outdoor only

Hotels: open with modifications

Gyms: outdoor only

Restaurants: outdoor only

Wineries: outdoor only

Bars and breweries: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: no live audiences

Schools: must stay closed

Theme parks: must stay closed

EMBED >More News Videos The virus now claiming more than a thousand Americans lives a day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 40 California counties had moved back to a more restrictive reopening tier as the state's coronavirus cases continue to spike.This change moved Ventura County and Orange County from the red tier to the most restrictive purple tier setting forth rollbacks for a number of reopenings.With this announcement, now every single Southern California county is currently in the purple tier of Newsom's COVID reopening framework. But what does that mean? See below for a full list of what businesses are open and closed in this most restrictive tier.