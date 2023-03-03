NASA captured incredible images of Southern California mountains blanketed in snow after last week's winter storm.

NASA images show Southern California mountains before and after massive snow storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASA captured incredible satellite images of Southern California mountains blanketed in snow after last week's winter storm.

NASA's Landsat 9 satellite captured the San Gabriel Mountains covered with snow on Feb. 26. Another photo from Feb. 10 shows the same area without any snow.

The before and after photos show a stark contrast.

Before this week's storm, Mountain High received over 90 inches of snow.

Mount Baldy and Running Springs got more than 70 inches, and Big Bear reported more than 60 inches.