SoCal grocery workers on verge of ratifying new contract; final results expected Thursday, April 14

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California grocery workers voted "overwhelmingly'' to ratify a new three-year contract with Stater Bros. and union members from Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions cast their ballots in Buena Park Monday as final results are expected later this week.Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, and 1428 ratified the Stater Bros. deal that was reached on April 1.It will go into effect immediately for more than 13,000 employees in approximately 170 Stater Bros. locations across Central and Southern California. The contract is retroactive to March 7, 2022.The six UFCW locals released the following statement on Saturday:Union officials said the deal includes significant wage increases, stronger health care, and protected pension provisions.Officials with Stater Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.UFCW Southern California locals also successfully negotiated a tentative agreement with Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions on April 4.Ratification for that agreement is expected to be completed this week.