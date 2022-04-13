Business

SoCal grocery workers on verge of ratifying new contract; final results expected Thursday, April 14

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California grocery workers voted "overwhelmingly'' to ratify a new three-year contract with Stater Bros. and union members from Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions cast their ballots in Buena Park Monday as final results are expected later this week.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, and 1428 ratified the Stater Bros. deal that was reached on April 1.

It will go into effect immediately for more than 13,000 employees in approximately 170 Stater Bros. locations across Central and Southern California. The contract is retroactive to March 7, 2022.

The six UFCW locals released the following statement on Saturday:

"By ratifying this contract, Stater Bros workers have secured life-changing raises, better healthcare, and protected pensions over the next three years. After more than two years of risking their lives to serve California's communities as essential workers, the members of UFCW stood together for their families and each other, and secured one of the most historic contracts in California labor history. ... The pandemic and its deadly impact on our communities may not be over, but the essential workers who keep Stater Bros.' stores running have proven it is possible to secure a fair deal when co-workers have each other's backs.''

Union officials said the deal includes significant wage increases, stronger health care, and protected pension provisions.

Officials with Stater Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UFCW Southern California locals also successfully negotiated a tentative agreement with Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions on April 4.

Ratification for that agreement is expected to be completed this week.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report

