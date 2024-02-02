Storm brings fresh snow to SoCal mountain communities

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- As the first of what's expected to be a wave of powerful storms rolls into Southern California, residents in the San Bernardino mountains can only wonder how much snow they'll get.

Richard Steward lives in Green Valley Lake, a small mountain community at over 7,000 feet of elevation. Snow has been falling there since early Thursday, Steward said, and he expects more to fall with the upcoming storm.

"We're going to get a couple feet of snow, and it's going to be beautiful," Steward said.

Up Highway 18 at Snow Valley Resort, there was already at least four inches of snow by lunchtime.

"Conditions are insane, it's just powder," Christian Barragan of Crestline said. "I haven't seen it like this in a while, so it's pretty awesome."

Snow was also coming down in Wrightwood Thursday, where they estimate they've gotten over six inches so far.

Drivers were advised to put chains on their tires at higher elevations.