5 Fwy through the Grapevine could be closed this weekend due to snow, ice and strong gusts, NWS says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Dangerous winds are expected in parts of Los Angeles County Saturday night and Sunday, with forecasters warning drivers that the Grapevine might be shut down due to snow and ice and the strong gusts.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

"This evening through Sunday, travel on the I-5 corridor #Grapevine may be delayed/closed due to MOUNTAIN SNOW/ICE and WARNING LEVEL WINDS gusting 60-80 mph,'' the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office wrote on X. "Avoid mountain travel tonight-Sunday. Chance blizzard conditions with low visibilities from blowing snow.''

The weather service predicted a slight chance of rain after midnight, but said precipitation would be light, except along the north slopes of the mountains, including the Grapevine, where a few inches of snow could accumulate. Snow levels initially between 4,000 and 5,000 feet Saturday evening will drop to 2,500 to 3,000 feet overnight.

Overnight temperatures will mostly be in the 30s and 40s, but could drop into the upper 20s in the Antelope Valley.

The cold weather pattern will likely persist into Tuesday, the NWS said.

