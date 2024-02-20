The California Highway Patrol said the crashes happened between Sierra and Glen Helen Parkway.

3 crashes reported in one hour on 15 Freeway as winter storm dumps heavy rain across Inland Empire

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three crashes were reported in just an hour on the 15 Freeway in the Fontana area as a winter storm dumped heavy rain across the Inland Empire Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the crashes happened between Sierra and Glen Helen Parkway.

In one of the crashes, a driver went off the side of the freeway and landed on its side. The driver was able to walk away from the crash. It's unclear if he or she suffered any injuries. Just about 100 feet away, another driver smashed into the center divider.

"He was driving in the fast lane, came across a puddle, started hydroplaning and lost control and collided into a center divider wall," said George Padilla with CHP.

It's also a busy day for tow truck drivers, who are urged to take it slow.

"Right now is probably the worst time because it's absorbing all the oil, so right now is the slipperiest time right now," said tow truck driver Carlos Guzman. "People going too fast. That's always a factor, everyone is in a hurry to get nowhere quick."

Dry conditions with warmer temperatures are expected to return Thursday and Friday.