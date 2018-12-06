Southwest flight rolls off end of runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning.

An FAA spokesman said Southwest Flight 278 rolled off the end of runway 8 while landing at the airport shortly after 9 a.m. It ended up in an area called the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS).

EMAS is a safety system designed to stop planes if they go off the end of a runway, according to the FAA.

No injuries were reported.

Passenger Moe Storch tweeted out a photo saying the runway was wet from the rainstorm, causing the plane to hydroplane after landing. He said the pilot was quick and regained control of the aircraft to stop it safely.


The passengers were deplaned by stairs and taken to their terminal by a bus.



A witness inside the airport captured the landing on video.



The airport remained open and operational.

The plane flew out of Oakland around 8 a.m., according to flight records, and had 112 passengers with five crew members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rainairport newssouthwest airlinesairplaneplane accidentBurbankHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
Bush, president and patriarch, is home for Texas burial
5 Freeway completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Show More
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
More News