Space Shuttle Endeavour's rockets moved into place to prepare for permanent exhibit

Crews are taking another big step this week in getting the retired Space Shuttle Endeavour in place for its final display at the California Science Center.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews are taking another big step this week in getting the retired Space Shuttle Endeavour in place for its final display at the California Science Center.

Workers started early Tuesday carefully lifting and moving the first of the shuttle's two solid rocket motors into place.

The Endeavour has been on display at the California Science Center in Exposition Park for over 10 years. But the plan is to have it moved to an upright position with the rocket boosters in place, and then a 22-story structure will be built around it to house the exhibit.

Former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman is watching the construction with deep personal interest. He's now a professor at USC, a short walk away from where the shuttle he once flew on will be permanently housed.

"2008 was the first time I went into space and it was aboard this space shuttle, Endeavour," he said. "So she definitely has a special place in my heart."

The Samuel Oschin Family Foundation is helping to fund the complex project, to be housed in the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Lynda Oschin says this project will hopefully inspire future generations to explore space.

The Endeavour is set to become the world's only retired shuttle displayed in the upright launch position.

"It's extremely inspirational, even to older people," Lynda Oschin said. "It's amazing to see this whole thing happen. This will be the only full-stack shuttle not only in California, but in the entire world. There is no other in the entire world so this is very, very special."