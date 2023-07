A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the Southern California sky as it carried 15 Starlink satellites.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the Southern California sky Wednesday night.

Space X launched 15 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County around 9:10 p.m.

AIR7 HD captured as the rocket launched above the clouds just to the right of Point Conception.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites toward orbit and came back down for a landing on a ship at sea.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.