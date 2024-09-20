Body found in shed near Monrovia home destroyed in explosion and fire; arson investigation continues

A man has been found dead in an unattached structure near a home recently destroyed by an explosion in Monrovia, authorities say. That structure was not involved in the fire.

A man has been found dead in an unattached structure near a home recently destroyed by an explosion in Monrovia, authorities say. That structure was not involved in the fire.

A man has been found dead in an unattached structure near a home recently destroyed by an explosion in Monrovia, authorities say. That structure was not involved in the fire.

A man has been found dead in an unattached structure near a home recently destroyed by an explosion in Monrovia, authorities say. That structure was not involved in the fire.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been found dead in an unattached structure near a home destroyed earlier this week by an explosion and fire in Monrovia, authorities said Friday.

The Monrovia Police Department responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to a report of an unidentified adult male found deceased in a shed at 534 East Colorado Boulevard, according to a news release. The shed was not involved in the fire.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has responded and is investigating the cause of death.

The fire and explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of East Colorado Boulevard. Bystander video showed the home engulfed by flames. Most of the structure was reduced to smoldering ash.

Investigators say no one was injured and no remains were found the day of the fire.

Besides the destroyed home, flames spread to a neighboring home and damaged it.

No additional information was immediately available.

Developing: This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

