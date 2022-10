SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.

The launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base happened around 6:15 p.m. and made for an incredible sight as the rocket soared over the Pacific Ocean.

The launch sent 53 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit.

Similar rocket launches usually prompts Southern California residents to post pictures and videos of the sighting on social media.