Spark of Love: How to request toys this holiday season

Find your county and/or city and follow directions on how to request toys this holiday season.

L.A. City

Organizations Only:

Please send an email to LAFDtoys@gmail.com for directions on submitting the toy request form the day after Thanksgiving - 12/24/23.

L.A. County

Go to fire.lacounty.gov and follow the directions on the website.

All inquiries via email: sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.gov

Burbank

All toy requests should be made to:

Chris Ramos

Family Service Agency of Burbank

2721 W. Burbank Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91505

(818) 845-7671

Only Burbank residents requests accepted.

El Segundo

Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3).

To print out an application, go to: elsegundofd.org

Please email questions and/or comments to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org

Glendale

Toys can be dropped off at any one of Glendale's nine fire stations or Subaru of Glendale. Monetary donations are made through the Glendale Fire Foundation and are tax-deductible. Donate at Glendale Fire Foundation "click to donate". All proceeds will be used to purchase toys and sports equipment for the kids. If there are questions, please call Dusty Arroyo (818) 548-4814 or via email: darroyo@glendaleca.gov .

La Verne

Please visit www.lavernefire.org/sparkoflove for information about the La Verne Fire Department's "Spark of Love" Toy Drive. We are happy to consider toy requests from residents of La Verne, with proof of a La Verne address. Requests from outside the city will not be accepted. You may be asked to provide a copy of driver's license or utility bill. Applications will be accepted from November 13th to December 13th. For questions regarding the La Verne Fire Department's "Spark of Love" Toy Drive, please call Fire Administration at 909-596-5991 or email sparkoflove@lavernefire.org.

Long Beach

Please visit lbfdtoydrive.org for information about the Long Beach Fire Department's "Spark of Love" Toy Drive. We are happy to consider toy requests from youth focused organizations serving the City of Long Beach, with a Long Beach address. Requests from outside the city will not be accepted. You may be asked to provide a copy of your 501(3)c non-profit status.

Toy Request can be found at lbfdtoydrive.org under the Spark of Love drop down menu. Click on Organization Request Form and fill out the on-line application. Applications will be accepted starting on November 1st at 8:00am. For questions regarding the Long Beach "Spark of Love" Toy Drive, please contact the Community Services Office at: (562) 570-2525.

Monrovia

Monrovia residents can call to find out how to receive a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center.

Foothill Unity Center is located at:

415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016

Phone: (626) 358-3486

Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday

Requests will be accepted via FAX.

Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process.

Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224.

For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.

Pasadena

To request toys, go to the following website: cityofpasadena.net/fire

Redondo Beach

Only organizations serving the City of Redondo Beach and the surrounding Beach Cities will be accepted. A copy of non-profit status (501(c)3) will be required.

To print out an application, go to: redondo.org/dept/fire

Submit your request via email at sparkoflove@redondo.org

Orange County Fire Authority

You can find updated information on how to give or donate toys on our website at ocfa.org/toydrive

If you are a non-profit looking to obtain toys this holiday season, you can email sparkoflove@kwve.com for application information and additional questions regarding paperwork and fees.

City of Riverside Residents only

Go to riversideca.gov

Please call one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application.

Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information.

Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130

Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132

Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135

La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131

Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746

Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355

Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285

Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654

Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142

Corona/Norco Residents

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, please call the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out how to fill out your toy request application.

To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate.

Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required.

If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at:

507 S. Vicentia Ave.

Corona, CA 92882

(951) 737-3504

settlementhouse.net

For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com

San Bernardino County Fire Department

Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions:

Division 1: Bloomington, Fontana, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, San Antonio Heights, & Upland

Division 2: San Bernardino, Devore, Mentone, Grand Terrace

Division 3: Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village, & Sky Forest

Division 4: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, & Yucca Valley

Division 5: Baldy Mesa, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinion Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres, & Wrightwood

Division 6: Adelanto, Baker, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake, & Trona

Toy Request Forms can be submitted at sbcfire.org

Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit to kristin@childrensfund.org

Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood.

For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040.

Loma Linda

Please call the Loma Linda Civic Center to find out how to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.

Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.

Loma Linda Civic Center is located at:

25541 Barton Road

Loma Linda, CA 92354

For more information please call (909) 799-2850

Ontario

Individual Families:

Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.

Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.

Ontario Salvation Army

1412 South Euclid Ave.

Ontario, CA 91762

(909) 986- 6748

Organizations:

Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).

Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov

Rancho Cucamonga

Families in Need:

Toy Request Forms can be submitted at https://www.cityofrc.us/public-safety/fire

Please note the following requirements:

- Only the child's legal guardian can make the request.

- Guardian must show child's birth certificate.

- Guardian and child must be Rancho Cucamonga residents and must demonstrate proof of residency with photo ID and/or a utility bill.

Organizations:

Only organizations serving the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3) and City Business License. A maximum of 100 toys will be provided to each organization applying. Please contact Rancho Cucamonga Fire Headquarters at (909) 774-4777 for more information or email RCsparkoflove@CityofRC.us .

Ventura County

To maintain safety and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Firefighters of Ventura County will distribute toys to non-profit organizations in Ventura County this holiday season. We do not provide toys directly to individuals and encourage residents to join forces with a participating organization in their community to request toys. Residents may also call 2-1-1 for information regarding toy drives and resources in their area. For questions, please email sparkoflove@ventura.org.