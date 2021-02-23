Spectrum restores service to SoCal customers after brief outage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spectrum says it has restored service to its customers after a brief outage caused many to be left without internet Monday evening.Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the company acknowledged the problems, writing in a tweet that it was working to restore service. Spectrum later said the issue was resolved."Our services have already been restored, we're looking into what caused a brief outage for some of our customers in LA and surrounding areas," Spectrum said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers who were affected."Many Spectrum customers reported earlier they had no TV, telephone or internet service.Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC7 Los Angeles app. Get the top local headlines for the Los Angeles area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.The new ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app gives you free access to Eyewitness News and your favorite ABC7 Los Angeles content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your home streaming devices.