Speeding motorcyclist in custody after wild chase ends in Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody following a wild motorcycle chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening.AIR7 HD was overhead the pursuit in Panorama City as the suspect was going at high speeds through a residential neighborhood.At one point in the chase, the motorcyclist appeared to get dangerously close to other vehicles on a narrow street.As units were in pursuit, the suspect was met by a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, who was able to stop the suspect at the intersection of Roscoe and Van Nuys boulevards.Officers arrived to the intersection to take the suspect into custody.