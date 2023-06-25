Multi-movieverse: Editor says there are at least 2 versions of latest 'Spider-Man' in theaters

There are at least two different versions of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" out in movie theaters, one of the film's editors just confirmed to internet sleuths.

If you've seen "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" already, you might wanna see it again.

The editor of the film has confirmed there are at least two different versions of the movie playing in theaters.

Once people started posting side-by side comparisons online, the editor tweeted:

"I was wondering when people might start noticing..."

At least two versions are confirmed for now, but there may be more.

It is unclear what all the differences in versions are, but the editor's tweet was a reply to a tweet pointing out a different outcome in at least one of the scenes.