XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats

By ABC7.com staff
The XFL on Wednesday unveiled the names and logos of its eight new teams, including the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The league's commissioner, Oliver Luck, revealed the teams in a video broadcast.

The Wildcats' president and head coach are set to discuss team operations at an afternoon press conference in Beverly Hills.

The league returns after having its lone season in 2001. It was originally a joint project between the WWF and NBC, with its rules allowing for tougher play.

The XFL will begin in 2020, with a 10-game season and two-week postseason.
