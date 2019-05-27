horses

Another horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park - 26th this season

By , , and ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another racehorse has been euthanized at Santa Anita Park, the 26th since the racing season began in December.

The unusual number of horse deaths at the track this season has sparked controversy and criticism from animal advocates, and a re-examination of the sport in California.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury in Saturday's sixth race, the track confirmed. The latest euthanasia marked the third such death in less than two weeks.

"Every attempt was made to save him, but he was euthanized earlier today," track spokesman Mike Willman said.

Racing had been shut down at the park in March after a string of 21 horse deaths due to injury since the Dec. 26 start of the racing season.

RELATED: Santa Anita Park horse deaths: Racing suspended indefinitely after 21st horse dies

After reopening, the park went several weeks without a fatality, but additional deaths have sparked new reviews of the sport by the California Horse Racing Board as well as the state Legislature.

Racing at the park was expected to continue Monday.

Animal rights activists held a rally Sunday, calling for the racetrack to close and the sport to be evaluated.

The president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, released the following statement:

"Santa Anita and all California tracks must suspend racing until the ongoing investigation by the district attorney is complete and the new rules have been strengthened."

RELATED: 24th horse dies at Santa Anita Park
RELATED: Santa Anita horse deaths: 25th horse dies at track
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarcadialos angeles countyhorsesanimalsanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HORSES
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Newsom signs law that allows suspension of Santa Anita's license
Santa Anita horse deaths: Protesters call for end to CA racing
30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News